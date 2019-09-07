Dale Eugene Moore Sr., age 66, of Waynesboro, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A son of the late William and Dorothy (Ralston) Moore, he was born May 21, 1953, in Portsmouth, Va. He was retired as a Shipfitter for the Naval shipyard. Dale was a gifted man who loved all sports, especially softball (which he coached) and basketball. In addition, he was truly a pool shark. He was loved by all and never held a grudge towards anyone. His heart was big as a bear, and his grandchildren were the love of his life. "Paw Paw" was always there for them, and he always will. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Cribb; two brothers, Stanley "Keith" Moore and William "Bill" Moore. He is survived by his sister, Diane Royer. Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Dale Eugene Moore Jr. of Waynesboro, and Bryan Lee Bunn of Virginia Beach; daughters, Dorothy Moore of Waynesboro and Darlene Marie Crick of Virginia Beach; "Paw Paw's beloved grandchildren, Chelsy Moore, Kalyn Gonzalez, Hannah Moore, Matthew Crick, Nathaniel Crick, Righdor Moore, Devon Adamchuk, Dillon Bunn, Grayson Bunn, and Gavin Bunn; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joy Moore for her care and compassion; to his very dear friend, Christine Alexander; and his best friends for over 50 years, Thomas and Kim O'Brien. Services will be private for the family. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. As was his giving spirit, memorial contributions may be made in Dale's name to the Cradock Little League or to a little league of your choice. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
