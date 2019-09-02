WAYNESBORO, Va. William "Bill" Earl Moore was welcomed into God's loving arms on Friday, August 30, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Norfolk, Va. on December 27, 1947, Bill graduated from Old Dominion University prior to living in Ahoskie, N.C. and finally settling in Waynesboro, Va. It was here in Waynesboro that he spent his long career as an accountant, a profession that he not only succeeded in but also enjoyed. He was an avid golfer, a skilled cast net fisherman, and - more than anything - a devoted and incredible family man. While he enjoyed reading historical novels, watching (and providing passionate commentary on) the news, Bill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Anne Matthews Moore and his father, Robert Earl Moore. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Moore; brothers, Robert Moore, Edward Moore, and John Moore; sister, Betty Anne Moore; sons, Bryan (Chevon) Moore of Cary, N.C., Ryan (Heather) James of Harrellsville, N.C., Alex (Michelle) Moore of Waynesboro, Va.; and daughters, Nikki, and Summer; and grandchildren, Seth, Sara Beth, and Shelby Moore. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Harvard House, 1828 Harvard Rd, Waynesboro, VA 22980, in name of Nikki. The family would like to especially thank the amazing health professionals at VCU, Augusta Health, specifically Dr. Max Kates and team at Johns Hopkins for their generous love and care of Bill. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
