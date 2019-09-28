Arlene Tait Moren passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, in North Andover, Mass. She was surrounded by her daughter, sister, and the caring staff of Brightview Senior Living Center. Arlene was born on February 27, 1929, to Agnes Morris and McGregor Tait in Burrillville, R.I. She received her BS from Mary Baldwin College, and taught in the Waynesboro School system for her entire career. Married to John Moren, who passed in 2014, Arlene Moren is survived by daughters, Nancy S. Moren and Sally A. Moren, and her beloved airedale, "Rufus." Arlene was a dedicated wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a passionate teacher. Well loved by her students, she was proudest of those who needed her help the most to believe in themselves and work for a bright future. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McDow Funeral Home. All family and friends are welcomed to join the family for a reception at Panera Bread after the service. Her family requests donations be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia; www.wildlifecenter.org. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.