WAYNESBORO, Va. Patricia Ann (Edmond) Morris, 73, widow of Calvin Early Morris, of Waynesboro, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1946, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Edna Pauline (Shaw) Edmond. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Port Republic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
