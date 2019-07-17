Jerry Glen Neese, 75, of Afton, beloved husband of Rebecca Ann Neese, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1944 in Nelson County, a son of the late John Walter and Ruth (Pugh) Neese. Jerry was the owner of Jerry Neese Excavating for 35 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John William Neese. In addition to his wife, to whom he married on January 5, 1973, survivors include two sons, Chris Neese and wife, Melissa of Afton, Brian Neese and wife, Amy of Afton; grandson, Christopher John Neese Jr.; three step- grandchildren, Zane, Chase and Lincoln; sister, Rebecca Gibson and husband, Bradley; two sisters, Jean Litchford, Peggy Hartman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, Afton, with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. Friends wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chris Neese, Brian Neese, C.J. Neese, Jimmy McManamay, Andy Small and James Bryant. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Load entries