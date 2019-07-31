Lynne Tyers Nyilyk passed peacefully on June 14, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her son, Daniel Curtis Huffman; daughter, Elizabeth Reade Clouser; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Laposata Huffman, by her side. She was born on September 30, 1941, in Stamford, Connecticut, to Richard and Eugenia Tyers, the youngest of four children. Her family, including a sister and two brothers, moved to Staunton, Virginia, when she was a young girl. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Danielle Huffman Schulze and her husband, Jason Schulze, Samantha Lynne Huffman, Halle Eugenia Clouser, Cain Brooks Clouser, Phoebe Jane Clouser, and Clyde Henry Clouser; as well as three exuberant great-grandsons, Henry Daniel Schulze, Ethan Michael Schulze, and Kevin Patrick Schulze. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Tyers Callison; and her brother, Robert Tyers. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Tyers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Mine Road, Crimora, Va., with Pastor David Stewart officiating. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service.
