March 6, 1956 - September 19, 2019 After a short but fierce battle with cancer, John Francis O'Donnell died on September 19, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife, Laura Lee; his daughter Casey of Crozet, Va.; and his son, Shane of Washington, D.C. In addition, John is survived by his eight siblings and their wonderful families. John was a well-known member of the community with his work (Cracker Barrel), his passion for antiquing, and his lifelong love of soccer. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Waynesboro Country Club on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 3 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Valley Mission, West Beverly Street, Staunton, Virginia, an organization John supported for 25 years.
