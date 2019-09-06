Susan Aspden Overstreet, 75, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Augusta Medical Center. Susan was born on December 10, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., daughter of the late Arnold and Ruth Aspden. On March 12, 1965, she married Aubrey Julian Overstreet Jr. in New Castle, Del. Susan graduated Cum Laude from Lees-McCrae College in 1962 with a degree in medical transcription followed by an internship at Duke Medical Center. She enjoyed a long career as a medical transcriptionist. She retired from the University of Virginia Medical Center. Susan is survived by her husband, Aubrey Julian Overstreet Jr.; daughters, Lisa Graham and husband, Jeff and Kimberly Overstreet-McManaway and husband, Victor; grandchildren, Abigail and Jacob Graham, and Jordan Overstreet; and her three siblings, Sara Cooley, Steve Aspden, and Jane Deal. In her retirement, Susan enjoyed gardening, crafting and spending time with her friends and family. We all know how much Susan loved wind chimes, so all who wish to honor her life are invited to hang a wind chime in her honor. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, Va. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com

