William Austin "Bill" Pannell Sr., 84, husband of Margie (Grogg) Pannell of 1374 Fox Hollow Road, Afton, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Pannell was born in Afton, Virginia, on October 20, 1934, a son of the late Austin William and Iva (Reid) Pannell. Bill was a member of Rodes United Methodist Church and retired from F.R. Drake & Company. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Blue Ridge Veneer and Plywood. Following retirement Bill enjoyed working on small engines and farming. "Bill never met a stranger". In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Walter, Lewis, Carlton, and Floyd Pannell; and four sisters, Pheobe and Annie Johnson, Ruby Smith, and Doris Parrish. Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-one years, are two sons, William Austin "JR" Pannell and his wife Cindy of Afton, and Ernest Gerald "E.G." Pannell and his wife Julie of Faber; five grandchildren, Gerald Pannell and his wife, Brittni, Rebecca Pannell, Lauren Coe and her husband, Brian, Tiffany Pannell, and Ashley Dawson and her husband, Brandon; a number of nieces and nephews; and close friends, Bill Lane and Russell Fitzgerald. Bill was the last surviving member of his family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the residence. A Celebration of life will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Rodes United Methodist Church by Pastor Lowell D. Petry. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Jimmy Carter, Alan Dickie, John Fogelgren, H.T. Page, Kenneth Pannell, Mike Godlewski, and Glenn Page. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Rodes United Methodist Church Cemetery, 286 Avon Road, Afton, VA 22920. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
