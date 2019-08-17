Eva Anita Patterson, age 96, of Nellysford Va., passed peacefully on August 14, 2019, after being surrounded by family at Albemarle Health and Rehab. She was born on November 8, 1922, a daughter of the late John E. Phillips and Sadie Love Hughes Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Jack Ray Marshall, John Wade Campbell, and Thomas Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her children, Deanna Marshall, Tony Marshall, and Mike Marshall. Anita spent most of her life focusing on family and having a loving home for people to come to and be well fed physically and spiritually. She is survived by her sons, Nathan "Nick" Marshall and Chris Campbell. Other beloved survivors include her grandchildren, Tamra Marshall, Nikky Wright, Jack Marshall, Tony Koelndorfer, Tucker Hall, Brandon Campbell, and Makenna Campbell; great-grandchildren, Casey Wright, Jesse Wright, and Peyton Marshall; and great great-grandchild, Noah Wright. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Rockfish Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Nellysford, with the Reverend Robert Mansfield officiating. In lieu of flowers to the family, we kindly ask that they be sent to the wonderful staff at Albemarle Health and Rehab Center, 1540 Founders Place, Charlottesville, VA 22902, who took loving care of her for many years until her final breath. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
