Lawrence Wesley Pennington, 87, of Fairfield, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born on May 29, 1932, in Rockbridge County, he was a son of the late Howard Solomon Pennington and Elma Gertrude Clements Pennington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Lewis Pennington; and a sister, Mildred Hostetter. Lawrence was a member of the Bethseda Presbyterian Church, veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Dupont with over 30 years of service. He spent the past 30 years renovating his home place, farming and collecting treasures. Surviving are his wife, Wanda Pearl Hartless Pennington; children, Sally Lohr (Dennis) of Palmyra , Pa., Larry Pennington (Barbara) of Stuarts Draft, and Vicky Pennington-Carr (Sam) of Cross Junction; sister, Catherine Beard of Lexington; brother, Lloyd Pennington of Natural Bridge, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Rob Marsh, Kelly and Kenny Cox and Gail Pitzenbarger. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Lohr and the Rev. Fred Noll officiating. Burial will follow at Timber Ridge ARP Cemetery. Friends may gather with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethseda Presbyterian Church, 90 Bethesda Road, Rockbridge Baths, VA 24473, or Hospice of Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

