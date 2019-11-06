Barbara "Bobbie" Newton Poland, died on November 4, 2019, at Augusta Health Hospital. Born on June 17, 1932, in Waterford, Va., she was the daughter of Archie and Margaret Newton, who predeceased her, and is survived by her husband of 66 years, Welby Charles Poland; her children, Steven M. (Terry) Poland of Richmond, Va., Gregory C. Poland of Richmond, Va., and Cheryl P. (Steven) of Bishop, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Justin Poland, Sarah (Alan) Matthews, William Poland, Lindsey (Taylor) Shaw, Kyle Mallett, Hannah Poland, Cameron Mallett and Barbara Kay Mallett. Barbara was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother, and she loved her family. She enjoyed socializing with her family and many friends, who called her Bobbie. She loved to garden and work with her flowers. She was employed by the Reservations Office of Colonial Williamsburg and later by Pat Moss Museum in Waynesboro. She also was a wedding planner. She was an active member, grievance committee chair, and Sunday school teacher of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, Va. for 61 years. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home, Friday November 8, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, Va. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 877, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.