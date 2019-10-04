Evelyn (Fox) Powers, 94, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville. She was born on December 24, 1924, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Homer Leslie and Ercie (Cook) Fox. She retired from the former DuPont Company after 44 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Homer L. Fox, George H. Fox and Mildred Maupin. Survivors include a son, Dale Lunsford of Waynesboro; sisters, Bunny Eppard of Waynesboro, and Ardell Coiner of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Palmer and husband, David, and Ben Lunsford and wife, Linda; and great-grandchildren, Aaron McCauley, Jacob McCauley, Allison McCauley, and Julia McCauley. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. David Palmer officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Those wishing to attend the service may meet directly at the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

