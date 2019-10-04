Evelyn (Fox) Powers, 94, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville. She was born on December 24, 1924, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Homer Leslie and Ercie (Cook) Fox. She retired from the former DuPont Company after 44 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Homer L. Fox, George H. Fox and Mildred Maupin. Survivors include a son, Dale Lunsford of Waynesboro; sisters, Bunny Eppard of Waynesboro, and Ardell Coiner of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Palmer and husband, David, and Ben Lunsford and wife, Linda; and great-grandchildren, Aaron McCauley, Jacob McCauley, Allison McCauley, and Julia McCauley. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. David Palmer officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Those wishing to attend the service may meet directly at the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.