Virginia Brown Quillen, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully, on August 8, 2019, at her home. The oldest daughter of seven children, Virginia was born on the Brown family farm in Ararat, Virginia, on November 30, 1922, to William Hubbard Brown and Elizabeth Smith Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Quillen; her parents; her brothers, William, Thomas, and John Brown; and her son, Richard Max Quillen. She is survived by her children, William Edgar (Joan) of Sherando, Virginia, Dana Quillen (Paul Mierzejewski) of Faber, Virginia, David (Karen) of Lyndhurst, Virginia, Susan Goode (Royden) of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Nancy Quillen (David Haggart) of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Max Quillen (Jo Chan), Noirin Quillen (Josh Ellinger), Richard Quillen, Virginia Ourisman (Robert), Elizabeth Haggart, Daniel Quillen, Royden Goode, Thomas Goode, Kathleen Nuttall (Shawn), and Robert Haggart. Also surviving are her sisters, Ilene East (Marvin) and Irene McCann; and her brother, Wayne Brown (Libby). Virginia attended Radford College and graduated with a Home Economics degree and Education Certificate, Class of 1943. She married her husband, Max, on December 22, 1946, after meeting him at a classical music concert in Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall. They had a war-time courtship. Virginia taught school and during her early marriage years, she was an Augusta County Extension Agent and was active in her Home Demonstration Club and the local 4-H Clubs. Setting up household in a farmhouse at Waynesboro Nurseries, Virginia and Max made that their home for over 70 years. They had 6 children. Their door was always open. Virginia shared with everyone delicious scratch-made food and had probably grown in the garden. She was a longstanding member of First Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro where she was active in the Women of the Church, Deacon and Elder Boards. Virginia was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress. She loved gardening, cooking and gathering her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends around her welcoming kitchen table. On Saturday, August 24, 2019, a burial service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, Va. Virginia's family wishes to thank Virginia's caregivers who were by her side on her dementia journey, Rocky Flesher, Tricia Shepherd, Mae Tomes, Brenda Marshall, Naomi Shadis, Faye Wood, Vilene Horton, Kim Kincaid, and Janice Madison. Also, a big thanks to Ariel Kennedy and Tonya Dovel from Hospice of the Shenandoah, for their support of Virginia and her family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Augusta Health Foundation: Hospice of the Shenandoah. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
