Bernard Lee Ramey, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away at Waynesboro Manor on November 6, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1933, in Virginia, a son of the late Mittie Ramey Thompson. Bernie retired from Dupont in Waynesboro. He was a proud Navy Veteran and a devoted member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Most will remember him for his love and dedication to sports and the many children he mentored through the years, having coached Little League Baseball and Babe Ruth Baseball. In his spare time, he liked to go to the Waynesboro Senior Center where he enjoyed shooting pool. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his dog, Tucker. Survivors include his wife, Jean Ramey of Waynesboro; son, Scott Ramey and wife, Rodera, of Staunton; daughters, Renee Anderson and husband, Dean, of Henderson, North Carolina, Christi Phillips of Lyndhurst, and Donajean Hanger and husband, Richard, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Preston Ramey, Matthew Ramey, Kirsten Ramey, Michaela Ramey, Jon Anderson, Katie Jones, Megan Krieg, Madison Phillips, Colby Phillips, Rachel Cundiff, and Ricky Hanger; step grandchildren, Christopher Wagner, Daniel Wagner, Andrew Wagner, and Elizabeth Hoskins; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Gale Small and husband, Clayton; and brother, Charlie Thompson. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard "Dick" Thompson and stepson, Robert Wagner. A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Paul LaPrevotte officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Waynesboro Manor for the excellent care they provided. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting, www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
