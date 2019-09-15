Henry S. "Hank" Ramsey Henry S. "Hank" Ramsey, 77, died peacefully at home on July 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Reesie Ramsey, and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemary Ramsey; as well as his brother, Ellis Ramsey (Elsie); his sister, Terita Megginson (Fred); two stepchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Sherando Community Center, 1845 Mt Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, VA 22952. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
