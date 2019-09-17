FORT DEFIANCE, Va. Virgil Floyd Reid, 85, husband of Anne Rebecca "Becky" (Sheets) Reid, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his beloved family. Mr. Reid was born in Churchville, Virginia, on October 10, 1933, a son of the late Arthur Russell Reid and Dollye Floyd Reid, as well as the stepson of Lucille Livick Reid. Virgil was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren and past member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord, enjoyed reading his Bible, singing in the choir, and spent many years teaching Sunday school. After graduating from North River High School, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended Dunsmore Business College, earning a degree in Business Administration. His professional career began as an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company in Staunton where he worked for 23 years. During this time, he enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Sears and Roebuck bringing children in the area lots of joy. In 1984, he founded Old Dominion Insurance Agency, working alongside his wife and son-in-law, Joel Frazier, until his retirement. Virgil never met a stranger. He was a member of the Lions Club of Staunton for 30 years and also a member of the New Hope Ruritan Club. He loved being at service to others, volunteering when needed and giving back to the community. His love for music and entertainment led him to participate in many Staunton Lion's Club Variety Shows and to form a singing group with his two girls. He was married for sixty-three years to Becky, who was the love of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are two sons, Dr. John F. Reid and his wife, Diane, of Moline, Illinois, and Wesley V. Reid and his wife, Tessie, of Roanoke; two daughters, Stacey A. Reid and her partner, Greg Nichols, of Staunton, and Jennifer R. Frazier and her husband, Joel, of Fort Defiance; one brother, Arthur R. "Jim" Reid Jr. of Staunton; one sister, Wanda R. Spiers of Staunton; ten grandchildren, Jessica Velasco and her husband, Abe, Michael Piwoni and his wife, Kari, Rebecca Marshall and her husband, Adam, Natalie Burleson and her husband, Josh, Meagan Svymbersky and her husband, Jordan, Joshua Reid and his fiancée, Liana Farb, Katherine Morgan and her husband, Mike, Ashley Clark and her husband, Daniel, Benjamin Reid and his fiancée, Annie Loyd, and Jillian Frazier and her boyfriend, Dillon Stickley; nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the home of Joel and Jennifer Frazier, 822 Bailey Road, Fort Defiance, Virginia, from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Middle River Church of the Brethren, 2077 Knightly Mill Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437, by Pastor Matthew Fike. It is suggested those desiring to make memorial contributions, give to Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Bear Funeral Home, 14 Green Hill Lane, Churchville, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
