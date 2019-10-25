Jean Aliese Henderson Ritchie, 75, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. Jean was born in Waynesboro, on November 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Elsie Elizabeth (Lowe) and William Thomas Henderson. She retired from Virginia Metal Crafters in Waynesboro. On Dec. 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Ralph Thomas Ritchie, Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2019. Jean is survived by two daughters, Shelia Wood and husband, David, of Ruckersville, and Debra Campbell and husband, Steven, of Elkton; three sons, David Morris of Lyndhurst, Randy Morris and wife, Lori, of Lyndhurst, and Ralph T. Ritchie and wife, Debra, of Lyndhurst; two brothers, Ronnie Henderson and wife Polly, of Stuarts Draft, and Jimmy Henderson of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Maggie Troxell of Staunton; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Ritchie; three brothers, Robert, Arthur, and William Henderson; a sister, Gracie Brooks. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, with Pastors Vivian Utz and Mike Harrington officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.

Tags

Load entries