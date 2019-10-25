Jean Aliese Henderson Ritchie, 75, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. Jean was born in Waynesboro, on November 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Elsie Elizabeth (Lowe) and William Thomas Henderson. She retired from Virginia Metal Crafters in Waynesboro. On Dec. 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Ralph Thomas Ritchie, Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2019. Jean is survived by two daughters, Shelia Wood and husband, David, of Ruckersville, and Debra Campbell and husband, Steven, of Elkton; three sons, David Morris of Lyndhurst, Randy Morris and wife, Lori, of Lyndhurst, and Ralph T. Ritchie and wife, Debra, of Lyndhurst; two brothers, Ronnie Henderson and wife Polly, of Stuarts Draft, and Jimmy Henderson of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Maggie Troxell of Staunton; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Ritchie; three brothers, Robert, Arthur, and William Henderson; a sister, Gracie Brooks. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, with Pastors Vivian Utz and Mike Harrington officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.