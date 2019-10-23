Thomas Rodgers passed away at his home on October 20, 2019. He was born to the late Helen Shooter Rodgers and Ward W. Rodgers on December 9, 1947. He graduated from Fishburne Military Academy in 1965. He retired from Western State Hospital in 2001. He was a life-long member of Fishersville Baptist Church. Tommy was a loving and devoted husband to Delores Johnson Rodgers for 53 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Michelle Conley (Bob) of Waynesboro, and Angela Bodkin of Georgia; his brothers, Bill Rodgers (Gloria) of Staunton, and David Rodgers (Martha) of Chesterfield; and sister, Kinny Hunt of Stuarts Draft; granddaddy to Morguean Hatch, Mitch Conley, Andrew Conley, Rhiannon Bodkin; great-granddaughter, Alice Hatch; and his mother-in-law, Susie Johnson. He is also survived by a large, loving extended family. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers. Jesse and Henry Rodgers; granddaughter, Annastine Bodkin; father-in-law, Charlie Johnson; and son-in-law, Mark Bodkin. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home, in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fishersville Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh with burial following at Augusta Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. The family requests memorial donations to Fishersville Baptist Church, Salvation Army, or Dooms Volunteer Fire Department.
