STAUNTON, Va. Viola Rexrode Sheffer, widow of John H. Sheffer Jr., of The Legacy of North Augusta died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 28, 1923, in Highland County, the daughter of the late Joe C. and Gladys Eye Rexrode. She retired with 40 years of service from Verizon Telephone Company (formerly C & P Telephone). She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, two half-brothers, and a half-sister. Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Wayne and Lynda Sheffer of Oriental, N.C.; two sisters, Dorothy Faught of Staunton, and Peggy and Charles Mauzy of Staunton; a brother, Howard and Charlotte Rexrode of Verona; a grandson, John L. Sheffer of Staunton; granddaughters, Kantrice Sheffer Groah of Staunton, and April Baker of Charlotte, N.C.; four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor and Mr. Danny Pritchett. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Henry Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 406 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
