Donald Wayne Shifflett, 76, widower of Lena Margaret (Rexrode) Simmons Shifflett of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Shifflett was born in Augusta County, on August 14, 1942, a son of the late Lloyd Edmond and Ann (Lowe) Shifflett Ogles. Surviving is his daughter, Carolyn S. Spicuzza and numerous family members including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Reverend William "Bill" Trice. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, in in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

