Elmer Silas Shifflett, 90, a resident of Lyndhurst, Va., passed away on Friday,July 19, 2019, at Augusta Health. He had numerous names he would answer to such as Elmer, Butch, Junior, Dad, and Pop. He was the son of the late Elmer Shifflette and Lucille Coleman Shifflette and was born on July 9, 1929, in Greene County. He met the love of his life, Geraldine Shifflett (aka-Gerri) in Selma, Ala., in May 1949. They married September 30, 1949. During this marriage vacations were a must. Every summer, Mom and Dad plus us kids headed to Myrtle Beach for a week, followed by a second week in Alabama to visit Mom's extended family. As years went by, Mon and Dad shared the beach experience with their grandchildren. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had 42-year career with A&P with the majority of his career at the Waynesboro, Va. locations. Elmer was a true people person. After retiring from A&P in 1986, Dad cut meat for the Golden Corral in Waynesboro and Staunton. He enjoyed this job where he worked with numerous young people and shared his wisdom and values. Several young people mentioned to me at that time they truly enjoyed working with "Mr. Shifflett". After retirement, Mon and Dad had five glorious vacations in Hawaii. One trip was for their 50th wedding anniversary, which Linda, their daughter was the chaperone. Elmer was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gerri on June 20, 2018, plus sister-in-law, Lucille (Johnnie); and two brothers-in-law, John Albert (Mildred) and Bill. He was blessed with two children who are Gary and wife, Pam who is like a loving daughter, plus their daughter, Linda, who had lived with her parents and in the last few years had been their main caregiver. Linda could not have accomplished that task without Gary and Pam. He was blessed with three grandchildren plus their spouses who are an additional three grandchildren plus nine great-grandchildren. Grandson, Geoffrey and wife, Melanie are blessed with four children,Zachary, Carter, Connor, and Grace. Granddaughter, Holly and husband, Brett are blessed with two children, Addison and Ella. Granddaughter, Courtney and husband, Andrew are blessed with three children, Levi, Noah, and the newest family addition Isaac. Elmer is blessed to be survived by his sister, Shirley (Albert); sister-in law, Sue (HD); and numerous nieces and nephews. Elmer has been blessed with many special friends, including in the last few years neighbors, Mike and Melinda Wissler plus their children, who have been very special to our family. Also include Pam's parents, Bob and Carol Meadows. We cannot forget Dad's favorite granddog, Ginger. A celebration of his life will be hedl 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, in Waynesboro. Interment will occur prior to the celebration of life. Special thank you to Dr. Thomas Gray and staff, Augusta staff for ICU and 3E, Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Dr. Baroco and Admissions Coordinator, Deborah Brown, Special caregivers Sharon Claytor and June Cline. In lieu of flowers,please consider a donation to Hospice of the Shenandoah or First Baptist Church. Psalms 121:1-2 "I will lift mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth." McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
