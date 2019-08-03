Vincent Milton Showalter passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Accordius of Waynesboro due to complications of multiple sclerosis. He was born in Waynesboro, on July 23, 1964, a son of W. Milton and Dwan (Smith) Showalter Jr. Vincent was a graduate of Berea College in Kentucky, Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and was earning his Post Doctorate Degree at UTMB in Galveston, Texas prior to his illness. Vincent is survived by his mother, his father and stepmother, Pat of Oklahoma; his former wife, Lori; son, Steele of Houston, Texas; brother, Spencer Showalter and wife, Lisa and their son, Kole and wife, LeAnne, of Waynesboro; nephew, Kerry Showalter; half-brother, Travis and wife, Megan, of Oklahoma; and stepbrother, Danny and wife, Jackie, of Richmond. He also leaves behind aunts and uncles, Elton Smith of Sarasota, Fla., Alan and Eileen Wallis of Fishersville, Keith and Sharon Smith of Afton, Leroy Smith of Lyndhurst, Donny and Jenny Showalter of Fishersville, and Sandra Whitesell of Staunton; numerous cousins, friends from high school, college and medical college whom he thought so much of. Following cremation all services will be private. "When I get to Heaven, I'll be able to run again! Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

