Carl Glyndon "Butch" Simmers Carl Glyndon "Butch" Simmers, 72, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019, after his battle with cancer. He was born on July 29, 1947, a son of the late Glyndon and Kathleen Simmers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Simmers. Carl was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from Kroger in Waynesboro after 40 years of service where he was lovingly known as "Mr. C". He also worked 12 years part-time at the Waynesboro ABC Store. He was a past governor of the Waynesboro Moose Lodge and past secretary of the Eagles #4129. His true passion in life was playing golf. He leaves behind his devoted wife and caretaker during his illness, Carolyn Scott Simmers of 33 years; daughter, Denise Welcher; stepson, Robi Kline; sisters, LaVonne Cauthen and husband, Sid, and Glenda Kay DeWitt; brother, Dennis Wayne Simmers and wife, Eva; grandchildren, Daniel and Dalton Welcher; step grandchildren, Jeremy Wheeler and Kali Kline; and nieces, nephews, in-laws, all of his coworkers and many friends. He also leaves behind his dog, Oreo, who he loved dearly. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at West Waynesboro Church of Christ with Chad Grondin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, VA 22980 or the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
