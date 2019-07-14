Ricky Lee Simmons Sr., 55, a.k.a. "Catfish" and "Slick", formerly of Waynesboro passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Bridgeport, W.Va. He was born July 23, 1963, in Staunton, a son of Ruby Dean (Bartley) Simmons of Waynesboro and the late Marvin Lee Simmons. Ricky was a member of the Greenville Full Gospel Church. He had a passion for writing songs for the Lord. He loved the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He was the owner and operator of Simmons Brothers Construction, specializing in remodeling. Survivors include his mother, Ruby; his children, Rick Jr. of Waynesboro and Chance and Tori and grandson, Grayson, all of North Carolina; two sisters, Debra Simmons-Johnson and her husband, David, and Sissy Thompson and her husband, Charles, of North Carolina; one brother, Rex Simmons and his wife, Amy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christchurch, 157 Charlotte Ave., Waynesboro at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019. The family will gather at the church one hour before the service to receive friends. Following the service, a dinner will be served in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the family to help with final expenses. The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
