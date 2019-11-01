Virginia T. Smith, 95, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. She was born September 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Charles William and Ethel May (Chandler) Tinsley. Virginia was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church and retired as a teller from Planters Bank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Weldon Smith; daughter, Pam Sumner. Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Sandra Clemmer and husband, Richard, of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Stacey Craig and husband, Floyd, Dr. James Sumner and wife, Sarah, Jennifer Jamison and husband, Troy; four great- grandchildren, Ethan Sumner, Eliza Sumner, Libby Jamison and David Jamison. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main St. Waynesboro, Va., with Pastors Steven Lookabaugh and John L. Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Deacons of Fishersville Baptist Church and J. Kent Hite. The family wishes to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Loretta Tomlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Fishersville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 82 Fishersville, Virginia 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com. The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Monticello slaying
-
Medical condition ends Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan’s college basketball career
-
UVa security chief resigns after 17 months on the job; Longo tapped for interim
-
St. Anne’s-Belfield picks next head of school
-
Missing Louisa teenager found safe after Caroline traffic stop
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.