Joe Hudgins Snyder, 86, widower of Beulah Stuart (Bartley) Snyder, of Staunton, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Augusta Health surrounded by his family and Pastor. He was born September 21, 1933, in Rockbridge County, a son of the late John Henry and Mary (Painter) Snyder. He was the last surviving member of his family. Mr. Snyder proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by ASR and the previous owner of Donut King for 31 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a member and former governor of the Staunton Moose. He also was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Snyder. Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Paula Snyder; a daughter and son-in-law, Penny A. and Michael Pannell; five grandchildren, Karla S. and Adam Colvin, Tailer Pannell, Jordayn Pannell, Ryan and Alyssa Snyder; and two great grandchildren, Alaina and Riley Colvin. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at his residence, 694 Phillip Street, Staunton, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 406 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
