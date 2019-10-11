Dorothy Mae Southers, 83, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home in Charlottesville. She was born in Buena Vista on February 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Luther Funston and Irene Virginia (McManama) Wilhelm. Mrs. Southers was employed by the former Leggett Department Store in Waynesboro and was a member of Greenfield Pentecostal Church where her husband was a former pastor. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Pastor Edmund Robert Southers; son, Philip Southers and wife, Carmela; daughters, Teresa Hoy and husband, John, and Sue Simpkins and husband, Tony; brother, Sonny Wilhelm; as well as four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, with Pastor Jordan Winston officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Drew Southers, Danielle Southers, Dirk Wilhelm, Lester Wilhelm, Robert Wilhelm and Bill Rudd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
