John Taylor Sowers, 57, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born on July 13, 1962, a son of the late Herbert and Mary Constance Sowers. He is survived by his daughters, Kiawna Berry (Tyler Kyger), Loghan Kuehne (Nathan Kuehne), and Sirje Sowers; sons, Travis Berry (Ashley Cowgill) and Sean Sowers; grandson, Imarrie Berry; and granddaughters, Mia Kuehne, and Khloe Kyger. Also surviving are his two brothers, Ricky Sowers (Sandy Sowers), and Tony Sowers (Kiersten Sowers); nieces, Amanda Ozyurek (Gokhan Ozyurek), Emilee Sowers, and Allie Sowers; and nephew, Zachary Sowers (Kara Walling). A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at The American Hotel, 125 S Augusta St. #4100, Staunton, VA 24401. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
