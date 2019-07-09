Naomi (Claytor) Sprouse, 74, wife of William L. Sprouse of Whitebridge Road, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Sprouse was born in Craigsville, Virginia, on August 13, 1944, a daughter of the late James Edward and Effie (Sprouse) Claytor. Naomi retired with forty-three years of service from Augusta Health where she was employed as a Nurse. Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-five years, are a son they never had "Robert Oscar" of Waynesboro; a brother, Douglas Claytor of Covington; two sister, Elsie Doyle of Staunton, and Drucilla White of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor William "Bill" Trice. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Kyle Guy continues solid start in NBA Summer League
-
Virginia men's basketball team nominated for 'best team' ESPY award
-
Asylum seeker living in Charlottesville church facing $214K ICE fine
-
Former UVa star Kyle Guy has strong pro debut with Sacramento Kings
-
Charlottesville man charged with shooting into Commonwealth Skybar
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.