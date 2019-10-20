Robert Wesley Sumner, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on June 27, 1950, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Emmett Wesley and Manola Lillian (Carter) Sumner. Prior to retirement, he was employed by UVA Medical Center, where he worked as a shop foreman for over 30 years. As an avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed attending car shows, working on cars, and being a member of the Blue Ridge Corvette Club. Robert had a deep love for his dogs and each one of them brought joy to his life: Buzzi, Misty, Lexa, Champ, and Skittles. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Debra (Evans) Sumner; his children, Tonya Clark-Sumner (Stuart Sweet) of Waynesboro, Karen Sanford (Harvey Ball II) of Stuarts Draft, and Christine Sumner (Wade Sandridge) of Stuarts Draft; stepchildren, Elizabeth Ticknor, John R. Evans, and Chris Evans, all of Texas; grandchildren, Brooke, Kody, Jared, Hailey, Jacob, Justin, Lacy, and Casey; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; sister, Nancy Milburn (Lomar) of Waynesboro; aunts, Edith Dudley of Eagle Rock, Va, Jean Crouch (Floyd) Ohio, and Onie Littek of Staunton; uncle, Wilbur Carter of Sherando; two nieces, Tammy Marshall (Lane) of Lebanon, Pa., and Rhonda Beeker (Michael) of Greenville, S.C. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Cam Carte officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402, or Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Former CHS star Rashard Davis taken with No. 1 pick in XFL Draft
-
Barefoot resigns as historical society director
-
A log mysteriously fell from a cliff and killed an Ohio mother. It was the work of teenagers, authorities say.
-
Star Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall out for the season following ankle surgery
-
Lamonds, Michael
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
We are so sorry for your loss
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Mr and Mrs kenny Wyant
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.