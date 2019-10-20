Robert Wesley Sumner, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on June 27, 1950, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Emmett Wesley and Manola Lillian (Carter) Sumner. Prior to retirement, he was employed by UVA Medical Center, where he worked as a shop foreman for over 30 years. As an avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed attending car shows, working on cars, and being a member of the Blue Ridge Corvette Club. Robert had a deep love for his dogs and each one of them brought joy to his life: Buzzi, Misty, Lexa, Champ, and Skittles. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Debra (Evans) Sumner; his children, Tonya Clark-Sumner (Stuart Sweet) of Waynesboro, Karen Sanford (Harvey Ball II) of Stuarts Draft, and Christine Sumner (Wade Sandridge) of Stuarts Draft; stepchildren, Elizabeth Ticknor, John R. Evans, and Chris Evans, all of Texas; grandchildren, Brooke, Kody, Jared, Hailey, Jacob, Justin, Lacy, and Casey; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; sister, Nancy Milburn (Lomar) of Waynesboro; aunts, Edith Dudley of Eagle Rock, Va, Jean Crouch (Floyd) Ohio, and Onie Littek of Staunton; uncle, Wilbur Carter of Sherando; two nieces, Tammy Marshall (Lane) of Lebanon, Pa., and Rhonda Beeker (Michael) of Greenville, S.C. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Cam Carte officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402, or Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Load entries