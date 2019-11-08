Mary M. "Ween" Taylor, 94, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Augusta Health. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Leggett Department Store. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery. No public viewing or visitation will be held at the funeral home. Friends will be received following the service at the home of her niece, Marylee Akers of 1129 Alston Court, Waynesboro. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
