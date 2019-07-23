Melvin Egbert Thacker, 89, of Afton, Va., formally of Lucketts, Va., owner and operator of Thacker Excavating died on July 18, 2019, at INOVA Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Va. He was born on August 10, 1929, in Lovingston, Va., the son of the late William Paulie Thacker and Lillian Grace (Massie) Thacker. Melvin spent his youth in Lovingston, and later moved to Lucketts, Va., before returning to Nelson County and residing in Afton, Va. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Nottingham Thacker; daughter, Pollyann Lea Thacker Darling; his sisters, Margaret Beale, Bernice Critzer, Mildred Toms, and Elizabeth Pendergast; and brothers, Robert "Bob" Thacker, Lester Peyton Thacker, and Harry Tate Thacker. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Thacker (Tammara); daughter, Cindy Thacker Fletcher (Steve); and his stepchildren, Thomas Nottingham (Lois), Quinton Nottingham (Elizabeth), and Mary Nottingham. Melvin was blessed with seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Very close to his heart were his 16 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Danny McAllister and the Rev. Billy Coffey will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of the Blue Ridge, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., 1100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton, VA 22920. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Most Popular
-
UVa begins project to identify, contact descendants of slaves
-
Police: Florida dad tossed son in ocean to teach him to swim, did back flips, said he was 'being awesome'
-
Police looking for missing Charlottesville teen
-
Schools buy house to help give special needs adults skills to live independently
-
Nick Freitas withdraws from race
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.