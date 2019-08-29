Bobbie Lee "Bobby" Thomas Jr., 60, of Crimora, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his residence following a battle with cancer. He was born on November 8, 1958, in Staunton, a son of the late Bobbie L. Sr., and Nellie (Ralston) Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle who raised him, Irvin and Inez Taylor; half-brother, Wayne Snead of Baltimore, Md. Survivors include his wife, Rena (Tisdale) Thomas; two sons, David Thomas, and his companion, Tifani Johnson, and Dillon Thomas; grandsons, Nathan and Caleb Thomas, all of Crimora; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews of Baltimore, Md. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Mine Road, Crimora, with Pastor David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be David Thomas, Dillon Thomas, Bill Deaver, Timmy Ponton, Tommy Ponton and Jon Price. Honorary pallbearers will be friends attending the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
