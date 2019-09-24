Gloria Jane Thompson, 74, of Staunton, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Thompson was born on August 1, 1945, in Waynesboro, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lurty Guy and Lillian Grey (McLaughlin) Pleasants. Gloria was a homemaker, a loving and strong Mother, and had a tight knit family. She was a selfless person who always thought of others before herself. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene S. Arehart; second husband, Bobby L. Thompson; and a sister, Bonnie Miller. Surviving are her children, Kevin Arehart and his wife, Debbie, Tony Arehart and his wife, Lorraine, Nathan Arehart and his fiancée, Michelle, and Ashley Xavier Thompson and his wife, Amanda; five grandchildren, Bryanna Arehart, Hunter Arehart, Amber Arehart, Alex Thompson, and Adam Thompson; and a sister, Beverly Johnson. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of Kevin and Debbie Arehart, 228 Moffett Branch Road, Churchville. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor David Chappell. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.