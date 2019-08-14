Robert Wesley Truxell, 80, widower of Margaret Sue (Bales) Truxell, of West Augusta, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 19, 1938, in Fishersville, a son of the late Frank V. and Alva Lee (Chaplin) Truxell. Mr. Truxell was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Prior to retirement, Robert was employed by Virginia Federal Bank in Waynesboro as Division Manager and following retirement he was employed by Nuckols Gun Works and Dominion Outdoors. Mr. Truxell was a Mason, enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and watching Washington Nationals baseball. He was a lifelong member, deacon, and elder at Old Providence ARP Church. He studied the Bible daily and taught Sunday School for years. Robert was the most generous and caring person and was always putting others before himself. He lived a very humble life and went out of his way to help others he barely knew. Mr. Truxell put his family and friends first. He loved all his good friends in the Deerfield area and Augusta County. Family members include a son, Wesley Adam Truxell (Crystal); a daughter, Vita Michele Truxell; two brothers, Harold D. and Charles E. Truxell; a sister, JoAnn T. Fitzgerald; three grandchildren, Ian and Nina Bryant and Jacob Truxell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Victor L. Truxell. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Old Providence ARP Church Cemetery by the Rev. Patrick Malphrus. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church fellowship hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Ian Bryant, Jacob Truxell, Jeff Fink, James Massie, Danny Truxell, and Kenneth Hanger. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
