Mary Margaret (Tackett) Wheeler Mary Margaret (Tackett) Wheeler, 78, of Fishersville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Wise County on January 17, 1941, a daughter of the late William Henry and Roma (Gilliam) Tackett. Mrs. Mary, as she was best known, was a member of Bridge Christian Church and served as a volunteer at Valley Mission. She greatly enjoyed her flowers, collecting dolls, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Vincent Wheeler; as well as her siblings. Survivors include her children, Sharon Montgomery, Randy Wheeler, and Roxie Megginson and her husband, Jimmy; "sister", Martha Cottrell; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; special friends and neighbor, Debbie Burlingham; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at Mary's home on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or Valley Mission, 1513 W Beverley St, Staunton, VA 24401. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

