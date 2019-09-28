Donald Edward Whitlock, 71, of West Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Whitlock was born in Waynesboro, on November 30, 1947, a son of the late Isaac Samuel and Annabelle (Wilkins) Whitlock. Donald enjoyed hunting and stock car racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Isaac Whitlock Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Deloris Whitlock. He is survived by a brother, Johnny Whitlock and extended family, Walter and his wife, Teresa Spitler, and John Spitler Jr. Burial will be held at later date. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries