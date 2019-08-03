William Eugene "Bill" Wimer, 93, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Augusta Health. He was born in Blue Grass, on September 23, 1925, a son of the late Ernest Coe and Myrtle (Vandevander) Wimer. Bill proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired as a home salesman with Home Reliable. Bill was an active member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, where he served as Deacon, usher, and worked on committees. Racing, watching sports, and being with friends and family were a few of his favorite hobbies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William E. Wimer Jr.; and siblings, Richard Wimer, Madeline Ryan, and Wanda Keener. Survivors include his loving wife, Sally B. Wimer; children, Harold Wimer and J. Darlene Wimer; grandchildren, Kim (Wimer) Shifflett and husband, Jimmy and Jeff Wimer; great-grandchildren, Brandon Taylor and wife, Christy, Zach Fisher, Jakob Wimer, and Shyann Brooks; great great-grandchildren, Westyn Wimer and Stiles Taylor; brother, Harold C. "Bud" Wimer and wife, Glenda; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 93 Samsons Circle, Crimora, with the Rev. Daniel Wine and Deacon Brenda Thompson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jakob Wimer, Zach Fisher, Brandon Taylor, Jimmy Shifflett, Ricky Wimer, and Jimmy Wimer. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeff Wimer. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

