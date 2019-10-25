Michael "Mike" Wolfe, 62, of Crimora, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1956 in Staunton. He attended Wayside Baptist Church. He was a master carpenter with a reputation for consistent, diligent and perfect workmanship. Mike had a wonderful laugh that will be missed greatly. He enjoyed camping and fishing. But most of all he enjoyed time with his family and watching his grandkids grow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keezle and Mary Wolfe and one sister, Charlotte Tanner. Survivors include his loving wife of forty years, Lee Wolfe; two daughters, Samantha (Denny) Showalter and Alison (John) Fultz; five grandchildren, Garrett, Bethany, Cailyn and Jackson Showalter and Aiden Fultz; one brother, Dennis Wolfe; two sisters, Carolyn (John) Wood and Nancy Wolfe, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was blessed with many friends, but extremely blessed to call Steve and Linda Sundeen and Ken and Shirley Sutton his close friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Wayside Baptist Church, 45 Turk Mountain Lane, Waynesboro, conducted by Pastor Larry Johnson and Pastor J. Mark Finch. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wayside Baptist Church Building Fund, 45 Turk Mountain Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
