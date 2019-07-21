Frances Marian Crosby Wolke (Krispy), of Atascadero, California, formally from Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at the age of 94, on January 2, 2019. Krispy was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on February 18, 1924, to father, William Holmes Crosby, and mother, Frances Irene Forrester Crosby. Krispy was raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania along with her siblings, William "Bill", Forrester (Foss), and Margaret Ann (Marney). Krispy also spent many days in the company of her uncles and aunts on her grandparent's farm, William James Forrester and Margaret May Shay, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Krispy married Richard "Dick" William Wolke from Cleveland, Ohio at her Oil City family home on August 2, 1942. Her adult married life was spent as the spouse of a General Electric Engineer and Executive. Dick and Krispy began their GE life in Schenectady, New York and eventually moved to Waynesboro, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley where they later retired. During her marriage and adult life, Krispy and Dick parented Richard Crosby, Raymond William, Frances Irene and Daniel Holmes, along with other family and friends. Krispy was an active Community Volunteer in many organizations throughout her life. She was an artist and avid gardener. Krispy and Dick had a love of dance, and they backpacked throughout the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Richard C.; along with her parents, two brothers, and a sister. Krispy is survived by her "big" brother-in-law, Richard Wood (Marney); sister-in-law, Naomi Crosby (Bill); children, Raymond (Donna), Frances Coughlin (Thomas), and Daniel (Darlene); cousins, John Crosby (Karen) and Henrick Boserup (Melinda); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Shenandoah Valley Art Center, Fishburne Military School, The Daughters of the American Revolution, or any local nonprofit of your choice. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12 until 2:30 p.m., at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, 126 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980. A full biography can be accessed through The McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Virginia. Marian's ashes will be interred alongside her parents at the Woodland Cemetery in Grove City, Pennsylvania. In addition, her children will be spreading her ashes locally at a later time.
