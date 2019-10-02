Wayne Everett Wright, 84, husband of Dotty (Redner) Wright, of 317 Humbert Road, Crimora, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mr. Wright was born in Covesville, Virginia, on April 3, 1935, a son of the late David Rittenhouse and Nellie Beth (Hughes) Wright. Wayne was a member of Middle River Church of the Brethren, where he served as a Deacon and on the Cemetery Committee. He retired from Westinghouse/McQuay as a Machinist in 1997, he enjoyed woodworking, farming with his brother, camping, and NASCAR. Wayne also enjoyed traveling to Outer Banks and Ormond Beach, Florida to go surf fishing. Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-two years, are a son, Timothy Curto and his wife, Millie, of Maryland; a daughter, Teresa Curto of Maryland; a brother, Donald C. Wright and his wife, Joice of Crozet; a sister, Iris (Wright) Taylor and her husband, Raymond, of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Sara and Brandon Curto; a great-granddaughter, Luna Curto; a niece, Mary Barbara Gilbert and her husband, Greg, of Waynesboro; a great-nephew, Charles Gilbert of Alabama; and a great niece, Marie Gilbert of Waynesboro. A Celebration of life will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the Middle River Church of the Brethren, 2077 Knightly Mill Road, Fort Defiance, Va., by Pastors Bob Johnson and Kathleen Michael. The family will receive friends following the service. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Middle River Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 17, New Hope, VA 24469, or Disaster Relief Fund, P.O Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 in Memory of Wayne Everett Wright. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for the care given to Mr. Wright during his illness. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
