Sarah Ann Yoder, 87, of Stuarts Draft, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va. She was born in Thomas, Okla., on March 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Tobias and Mattie Miller. Sarah Ann moved with her family to the Shenandoah Valley; where she met her late husband of 55 years, Stephen J. Yoder. She was a homemaker, faithful wife, and mother. She enjoyed farming, gardening, and outdoor activities. In her later years, she enjoyed puzzles and her friends at Mountain View Nursing Home. They considered her a joy to be around. Sarah Ann had a smile and laugh that was contagious, which attracted people and the joy of Jesus Christ overflowed her personality and life. In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah Ann was preceded in death by her son, Rudy Yoder. Survivors include her eight children along with their spouses, Clyde Yoder, Harley Yoder, Lorene Aldinger, Ivan Yoder, Glenn Yoder, Wilmer Yoder, Vernon Yoder, and Samuel Yoder; 23 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of Sarah Ann's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Christian Fellowship, 240 Twin Hill Rd, Stuarts Draft, with Kenneth Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary of Augusta Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mountain View Nursing Home of their loving care of Sarah Ann and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
