In mid-October, my family and I took a cruise aboard the Disney Fantasy for seven nights.
The food was amazing, the views of the ocean were breathtaking, ports at Cozumel, Mexico, Grand Cayman Island and Falmouth, Jamaica were anything but disappointing, and the shows on the ship were unbelievable.
My mom and I saw a theater production of “Aladdin,” and a 3D production of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” at the end of which a real live “Jack” and “Sally” came up out of the stage and took photos with the kids outside the theater.
On our fifth night, my mom and I went to see Disney’s “Believe,” a short theater production about a botanist and his daughter, Sophia, who believes in magic.
The botanist is waiting for his 15 minutes of fame after he has created a new flower species. Sophia is celebrating her birthday, and just wants to spend time with her father. But Sophia lives in a magical world, while her father lives in the world of science.
Several Disney cartoon characters, including Aladdin, Jasmine and the Genie, Pocahontas, Rafiki from “The Lion King” and the cast of “The Princess and the Frog” help the botanist on a journey toward rediscovering the ability to believe in magic just like Sophia believes.
Now, let me back up and tell you a few facts about this News Virginian reporter you may not yet know.
Yes, I write about Waynesboro and Augusta County schools, stories about local theater shows, animals and environmental issues. My last column was a tirade about local recycling programs no longer accepting plastics.
But, what you do not know, dear readers, is that this was my first Disney cruise. And I’m 41 years old.
And I grew up not much of a fan of Disney cartoons, although I’ve always adored the original “The Lion King,” as well as “Oliver and Company,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Anastasia.” The latter is not technically a Disney film, but Anastasia is often included among Disney’s princesses.
I’ve always leaned toward reality and facts, and anything about history and animals. So cartoons like “Balto” based on a true story, and “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” because I have always loved horses, have been more my cup of tea.
Cartoons that share someone’s reality with you.
Growing up, Disney to me always meant princesses like “Snow White,” “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty.” And the tragedies of “Bambi” and “Dumbo.” Cartoons, by the way, which my mother adores. And this cruise was for her, to celebrate her retiring next year.
But, growing up a tomboy, princesses were my foil. They were the stuff of daydreams and stories. Not reality and facts.
Any wonder I became a journalist?
I will share another secret with you, dear readers. I have never been a follower or one to “join the crowd” or care what is mainstream.
Yet, before getting on board the Fantasy, there I was one of six adults and a child wearing a T-shirt that said “#I’m on a boat,” with a Mickey Mouse head as the “o” in boat.
And, yes, I was wearing gold Minnie Mouse ears with a bow, which my sister-in-law gifted to me.
I confess.
Life on board a cruise ship reminded me a lot of living on a college campus: decorating our state room doors, having a phone system to call between rooms, making meal plans, making social plans for the evening.
And I got caught up in what everyone else was doing. I most enjoyed reading by the pool and eating breakfast outside on the ship.
And, God help me, I enjoyed watching the Disney films on the huge television screen on the top deck of the ship.
And wearing my Minnie Mouse ears the first day and the last night at dinner, and any other chance I had in between.
For seven days, I was able to slow down and not be caught up in the crazy schedule that is a journalist’s life.
I met people from all over the world. Our stewardess was from Jamaica. I could not stop myself from asking our servers at dinner, who were from India and Indonesia, and a server at breakfast from Capetown, South Africa, how they came to be working on a cruise ship.
And I took lots and lots of photographs, because I knew once the trip was over I would only have my memories and photographs to take home.
What I did not expect to leave the ship with was a new sense of something I at first could not name.
Then, on the second to last day of our trip, I saw a framed photo on the wall of a lower deck, while waiting to have my photo taken with mischievous chipmunks Chip and Dale, whom I have always enjoyed.
For the record, I did not get my photo taken with any other cartoon characters or princesses.
I was intrigued and went to a photo shoot one morning where little girls could get their photos taken with Princesses Aurora (“Sleeping Beauty”), Tiana (“The Princess and the Frog”), Belle (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Ariel (“The Little Mermaid”).
And, on the night when everyone dressed as pirates, because, you know, “Pirates of the Caribbean” is a Disney franchise, just before Mickey and the gang took the stage, I was coming from the restroom to rejoin my family and Goofy was about to go onstage and tried to get a photo with me. I waved him off, because I did not want him to be late for the show.
Anyway, the framed photo I saw was taken when the Fantasy was christened in March 2012. The ship’s crew was with singer Mariah Carey.
When I first learned my family and I would be taking a cruise on a ship called Fantasy, my first thought was Carey’s 1995 song “Fantasy,” one of my favorites.
So each of the four Disney cruise ships has a godmother, and Carey is the Disney Fantasy’s godmother. That was a moment for me.
Did I feel like the Grinch in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” when his icy heart begins to melt?
No. Wrong holiday, folks. I do love Jim Carrey as the Grinch and his dislike for the mainstream, but this was a Halloween cruise, billed as “Halloween on the High Seas.”
And All Hallow’s Eve is my favorite holiday.
What that moment for me I later realized was, and what I left the Fantasy with, was what Sophia wanted her father to find in that last live show my mom and I saw.
She wanted him to remember that magic does not have to be unreal or fake. Magic can be found every day all around us in the people we meet, the people we care about, the issues we are passionate about, and the lives that we live.
She wanted him to remember how to believe.
