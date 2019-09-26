People today have access to more information at their fingertips than at any point in human history!
The advent of information technology and social media has drastically altered the way we communicate, learn, shop, and form relationships. This technological revolution has affected all aspects of society and the church is no exception. Almost every congregation in America has a website or Facebook page, and increasingly, people begin their search for a new faith community using Google first.
As a result of these changes, a conversation has emerged over the role of information technology in Christian faith. No one doubts that some online presence is vital for congregational outreach, but to what extent should it shape our mission and ministry?
The church of the 21st century is experiencing a period of transition which is being fueled by such changes in technology. While Sunday woship once formed the social center of community in America for most of our history, that role has become displaced, forcing congregations look beyond our socail context to ask: What does it mean to be the church?
During the Protestant Reformation, changes in information technology (i.e. the printing press) led to radical changes within the church. Now, as retail businesses shift from “brick and mortar” into the virtual world, many congregations may ponder a similar transition.
Views on social media vary from pastor to pastor. Social media websites like Facebook present a particular challenge. Some pastors refuse to have anything to do with social media, while others use it as an extension of their ministry and a primary means of engagement with their congregation.
My personal views on the subject lie somewhere between these two extremes. While I recognize the utility of social media, given the sensitive nature of the pastoral relationship, it can only do so much. Confidences can be erroneously broken. Messages or texts can easily be misconstrued. Not everything can be handled through electronic means.
Obviously, there are many advantages to social media, as one can easily (and cheaply) disseminate ideas to a wide audience. The world is much smaller, as we are given first-hand knowledge of events happening half a world away, often in real time. Social media enhances our ability to respond to people and communities in need, who might otherwise escape our notice. At the same time, significant disadvantages have come to light. Social media was originally conceived as global forum for free exchange of ideas, but in recent years we have seen the opposite trend taking place, as people retreat into their respective echo-chambers to reinforce what they already believe.
This makes it very difficult to communicate a gospel which insists upon personal and social transformation. Misinformation and lies spread at lightning speed, while thoughtful, nuanced conversation becomes abandoned in favor of the clickbait of hyperbole and demagoguery.
The divisiveness which defines our age has unfortunately become the lens through which Americans see almost everything, including matters of faith. A common lament among pastors is how they can spend a significant portion of their work-week formulating a well-reasoned, biblically-based message for peoples’ consideration; yet because it may touch on issues of a sensitive social or political nature, its objectivity is called into question.
Meanwhile, a stranger two-thousand miles away can fire off a “tweet” on a whim which is accepted as gospel truth! Just as the church has become displaced by social media, so has the Sunday sermon.
While congregations once relied upon pastors to provide faithful responses to the complex social issues of our day, now the preaching discipline is perceived as a mere stepping-stone or stumbling-block to competing worldly interests.
The internet can be a powerful tool for self-expression, but its credibility as a means of building community remains dubious. When we create an online presence via Facebook or some other platform, seldom is it a reflection of who we truly are; most often we present our audience with an illusion — who we want people to think we are. A religion which values repentance and introspection has difficulty competing against this feel-good, glamorized, anesthetized image we create for ourselves.
By contrast, we gather together in church every Sunday to confess our shortcomings, challenge our beliefs and confront our prejudices, while looking one another in the eye and shaking each other’s hand. Religion is not just about making a verbal connection, but a physical one as well. Now, that may not be hip or sexy, but at least it’s real. That’s why social media can displace the church as the center of community, yet it can never truly replace it.
Social media has a role as long as people recognize it for what it is — a means of enhancing community and not a substitute for it.
So, instead of merely posting something and waiting for the world to respond, perhaps we should do what Jesus did and bravely venture to faraway places to meet people where they are, speaking with them face-to-face, and making an effort to understand their needs and concerns so that he might respond in the Lord’s name. (Or, as Jesus aplty and ironically puts it, “Follow me.”)
Maybe that way, we may build true community upon a foundation of grace and trust.
