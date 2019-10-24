Why is baseball the greatest American sport? Because baseball is spiritual. It’s the Zen of sports.
While some sports reward violence, baseball values nuance. It’s not about who’s tallest or strongest; baseball values discipline and expertise. Baseball is teamwork brought into harmony through individual effort (with occasional instances of divine intervention).
From the moment the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand, the mathematical probabilities of what could happen are limitless — heat, light, friction, wind and gravity all combine in fractions of a second to create one perfect moment— the crack of the bat, the seeing-eye double, the play at the plate — with mere millimeters separating greatness from mediocrity. Baseball exemplifies the human condition, where perfection is striven for, yet seldom attained, while the very best only succeed one-third of the time. Even when failure is experienced, there is always one more at-bat, one more inning, one more game—one more season from which new hope springs forth.
How would one explain baseball to people unfamiliar with the sport? The object of baseball isn’t as simple as throwing a ball through a hoop or crossing a goal line. I suppose one could begin by saying, “Okay, there are two teams of nine people. The pitcher for the defense puts the ball in play by throwing it to the catcher, while a batter for the offense attempts to strike the ball with a large stick. If the batter hits the ball and it lands in the designated playing area between the foul lines, the player proceeds to run to first base. If the ball is caught in the air by the defense, or if it’s fielded off the ground and thrown to the first-baseman before ...”
You know, it starts to sound really silly when you say it out loud.
This raises another question: How would one explain Christian faith to someone who had never heard of it before? Of course, we could begin by stating what we know, that Christianity is a system of religious belief centered upon the teachings of a first-century Jewish teacher by the name of Jesus of Nazareth. He proclaimed a gospel of love for God and one’s neighbor and forgiveness of sin. Many miracles are attributed to him—he walked on water, fed five-thousand people and healed the sick. Betrayed by a friend, he was unjustly condemned by a court of law and executed as a traitor in accordance to the scriptures, but three days later, Jesus was resurrected from the dead, where he ascended into heaven and sits at God’s right hand. Yet at the same time, we believe he is still among us, that is, until he comes again—or is it that he never really left in the first place? Again, it starts to sounds silly when you say it out loud.
But some things must be said out loud! This goes to the heart of Christian evangelism — how we are called to be Christ’s witnesses to the ends of the earth.
Too often in this sensitive age, we are reluctant to speak about matters of religious faith. Like politics, religion becomes just another impolite subject to avoid around the dinner table. Still, if we don’t use it, we lose it. An unwillingness to talk about faith creates a vacuum in our beliefs which other voices are eager to fill.
These voices will tell you that you need not concern yourself with the welfare or your neighbor. They will tell you to hate your enemy and accept lies as truth. They will tell you to withhold hospitality from strangers and repay violence with violence. These voices will provide you with every excuse you will ever need not to care about those who are different, foreign, poor or marginalized, by declaring their suffering to be their own fault and therefore not your responsibility.
Proclaiming faith is more than just believing, it requires possessing the knowledge to articulate what we believe, as well as what we do not believe. It’s about being able to refute the claims of those who allege to speak for God, but instead promote a cynical and self-serving gospel.
People talk a lot about their “personal” relationship with Christ — and granted, that’s a good start — but like baseball, religious faith is not an individual sport. It’s a team game. It requires all of its members to work together toward a common purpose. Although there may be times when we must make a solitary stand for justice, no matter what difficulty we may face, through faith, we’re never alone.
In baseball, there are 88 feet between the bases. Can you imagine if they were just two feet closer? Can you imagine if the pitcher’s mound where six inches lower or if there were four players on the field instead of nine? To state the obvious, if it were any different, it wouldn’t be the same.
In the same way, the entire history of our Christian faith and the many triumphs and setbacks of ages past have all led up to this day. It has led up to you! You may have your flaws or doubts, yet through faith, you are perfectly suited to the task — empowered by God to be God’s servant in this moment to which you have been called.
God will always need good people who are willing to step up to the plate and do what is right.
