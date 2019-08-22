In August 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered a sermon entitled, “Why Jesus Called a Man a Fool” based upon the Parable of the Rich fool from Luke 12:13-21.
At this time, King and other civil rights leaders were one year into the Chicago Freedom Movement — a nonviolent direct-action campaign aimed at addressing growing disparities of wealth within large, metropolitan cities.
With the passage of the 1968 Voting Rights Act, King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference shifted their focus from voting rights to poverty, for they believed poverty to be as oppressive and humiliating as anything Jim Crow could conceive.
Early on, the movement revealed an ugly truth: that northern egalitarianism was a lie—systematic racism was not just a southern problem. Discriminatory housing and employment practices were deeply ingrained within America’s cities, and by exposing this hypocrisy, King would lose key political allies who once supported his campaigns in the south.
The Chicago Freedom Movement was brutal at times, and because of the resistance encountered from those once assumed to be allies, many in the movement would lose heart.
In his sermon, King observed how the rich man from the parable wasn’t a fool because he was rich, rather he was a fool because “He looked at human suffering and wasn’t concerned by it. ... We’ve got to see this in our world today. Our white brothers must see this; they haven’t seen it up to now.”
That’s why we persevere, King argued, for white America is never going to admit that racism exists, until the evidences are made apparent. Only when it becomes real, will people of faith and good conscience be moved to do something about it.
Then King recalled a moment in the struggle when he began to lose heart. During the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, 12 years earlier, King received a phone call late at night from someone threatening to murder him and his family. By this point, King was accustomed to such threats, but something about this particular call caused him to despair.
“Something said to me, you can’t call on Daddy now,” King preached. “You’ve got to call on that person your Daddy used to tell you about — that power that can make a way out of no way. And I discovered then that religion had to become real to me and I had to know God for myself.”
Religion must become real for us if we are going to believe it. Religion must become real to us if we expect others to believe it. Let us journey back 2,000 years to the shores of ancient Galilee, where a young skeptic is approached by a friend who has some amazing news: He has found the Messiah.
“The Messiah?” this young skeptic likely thought, “The concept of a Messiah is just some abstract figurehead in our religious tradition. Now I’m being told that the Messiah is here? I’ll believe it when I see it.”
“Can any good come out of Nazareth?” he sarcastically replies.
To which his friend responds, “Come and see.”
Thus, Nathaniel’s journey to discipleship begins on a dare!
Nathaniel may have had his doubts, but I’ll bet he was glad that he did go, and that he did see. Imagine the amazing things he witnessed because he had the courage to accept his friend’s invitation. Talking about the Messiah is one thing, but to come face-to-face with the living God — now that’s something else, because that’s real.
When did religion become real for you? When we speak about God’s justice, when we pray about our need for forgiveness, when we declare God’s love for all God’s children, we must ask ourselves: Is religion some abstract, aspirational ideal, or is it part of who we are? When Jesus speaks of sacrificing for one another, sharing our gifts, forsaking material wealth, and welcoming strangers, are these just idle words, or are these principles we live by?
We can go through the motions and we can say all the right words, but it’s not just going to come to us; if it’s to become real, we must also be bold enough to, “Come and see.” We must get up, get moving and most importantly, open our eyes. We must seek the presence of the living God as he is making himself known in this world among those who need him most. Only when the Lord is made real for us, may we truly believe.
If you’re still skeptical or unsure, know that this invitation will always be there. Come and see. Come and see God’s justice; come and see God’s mercy; come and see God’s love. Come walk alongside the Messiah is pathways of righteousness and truth. Come and see first-hand the glorious deeds of our Lord.
I dare you.