Losing stinks, just ask any Washington Redskins fan.
Not everyone can be winners on the field. And there is no sugar coating that the Waynesboro Little Giants football team, like the Redskins, have been doing a lot of losing on the field recently.
Saturday’s 75-6 loss to Turner Ashby at James Madison University marks Waynesboro’s 20th straight loss over three seasons. According to the Four Seasons Football website, the Little Giants’ 20-game losing streak is tied for the third longest in the state with Meadowbrook, a Class 5 school located in the Richmond area.
However, the Little Giants (0-9 overall, 0-4 Valley District) also are worthy of being respected for their grit and refusal to quit, no matter the odds. Unlike the Redskins, the Waynesboro players are not making millions while losing. They’re not tanking for Tua. In fact, Waynesboro players gain little by continuing to play and who would blame them for throwing in the towel like Rocky Balboa should have during the fictional Apollo Creed vs. Ivan Drago boxing match?
And yet, we, as fans and a community, should be proud of how these players continue to pick themselves up after being slammed to the ground over and over again.
Lately, attendance of Waynesboro’s home football games has been about as impressive as the home-field advantage the Redskins have at FedEx Field.
But let’s change that Friday.
We are encouraging the residents of Waynesboro to flood the stands on Friday and cheer the Little Giants on against the visiting Broadway Gobblers, who also are winless this season. We encourage the mayor and city council members to attend. We encourage business owners and church leaders to attend. We encourage alumni and current students to attend. In short, we encourage the entire community to show up.
And not just show up, but arrive with posters prepared to scream encouragement to Waynesboro’s players. Let them know, win or lose, we’re proud of their refusal to quit.
Either way, on Friday, a winless team will walk off the field victors. It might just be the Little Giants. And in doing so they would wipe the slate clean for next season by snapping a 20-game losing streak.
