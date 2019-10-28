If you want to read something grim, depressing and sometimes downright scary this Halloween season, you could try a Stephen King novel.
Or you could read the report “The Future of Work” by the New York-based consulting firm McKinsey & Company. The King novel might have more gripping prose, but the McKinsey report is much more frightening because it’s not made up.
Here’s the essence of it: “In the decade ahead, the next wave of automation technologies may accelerate the pace of change. Millions of jobs could be phased out even as new ones are created. More broadly, the day-to-day nature of work could change for nearly everyone as intelligent machines become fixtures in the American workplace.”
That’s not even the scariest part. This is: “We modeled scenarios with varying timelines for the widespread adoption of automation technologies in the American workplace and base our research on the midpoint adoption scenario. Our model shows some local economies experiencing more disruption than others. At the high end of the displacement spectrum are 512 counties, home to 20.3 million people, where more than 25 percent of workers could be displaced. The vast majority (429 counties) are rural areas in the Americana and distressed Americana segments. In contrast, urban areas with more diversified economies and workers with higher educational attainment, such as Washington, D.C., and Durham, N.C., might feel somewhat less severe effects from automation; just over 20 percent of their workforces are likely to be displaced.”
Let’s translate that: In rural America, more than 25% of the workers might be “displaced” by automated, a kind way of saying “replaced.” Even in high-tech communities such as Northern Virginia and the Research Triangle, the figure might be more than 20%.
This is why there’s so much emphasis on building a “new economy” — because a lot of people are going to find themselves in need of one.
Now, here’s where things get even worse. A few more prize excerpts:
“Nearly 40% of U.S. jobs are currently in occupational categories that could shrink between now and 2030.”
That means even if the jobs still exist, they’ll be harder to obtain because there will be fewer of them. And this:
“Despite new occupations and overall job growth, one worrisome trend could continue: the hollowing out of middle-wage jobs. Our analysis suggests that by 2030, they could decline as a share of national employment by 3.4 percentage points. Our model shows employment in low-wage jobs declining by 0.4 percentage point, while employment in the highest-wage jobs grows by 3.8 percentage points. But the growth of high-wage opportunities can be realized only if workers can obtain the necessary education and skills. Forging career pathways to help people move up and finding sources of future middle-wage jobs will be essential to sustaining the U.S. middle class.”
Ah, that’s something we’ve heard before: Workers without “the necessary education and skills” are going to be out of luck. That’s something that hits Southside and Southwest Virginia especially hard — because the percentage of working-age adults with a post-high school education there is significantly lower than in the rest of the state. It’s why any realistic plan to build a “new economy” in rural Virginia has to be based on getting more adults into the most readily available venue for teaching those skills — community colleges. That’s why the movement for “free community college,” or something close to it, has garnered a lot of support in red states with large rural populations such as Tennessee. Rhetorically, “free” anything sounds like a liberal platform but the practical effect of free community college is that it disproportionately benefits conservative areas. Just in case that message about education isn’t clear enough, here’s what else McKinsey has to say: “We find that individuals with a high school degree or less are four times more likely to be in a highly automatable role than individuals with a bachelor’s degree or higher — and as much as 14 times more vulnerable than someone with a graduate degree.”
Can the report say it any more succinctly? Rural areas are — how can we phrase this in a family newspaper? — in for a world of hurt. Not only are they going to lose a disproportionate number of jobs, they’re not going to be gaining many new ones. The McKinsey report zeroes in on something we’ve written about before — something that neither the Trump administration nor the top Democratic candidates want to talk about. That’s the “great divergence” between metro and rural areas, something that the McKinsey report warns is going to accelerate: “25 megacities and high-growth hubs, plus their peripheries, may account for about 60 percent of net job growth by 2030.” Meanwhile, “the decade ahead could be a rocky one for rural America … Our model indicates anemic 1 percent employment growth over the entirety of the next decade in the more than 1,100 rural Americana counties.”
“Rural Americana” is one of the categories that McKinsey uses to classify localities. In this part of Virginia, that includes Floyd, Pulaski, Scott, Washington and Wythe counties. Their “anemic” growth looks good compared to those in the “distressed Americana” category: “The picture is worst for the roughly 970 distressed Americana counties that are entering the decade in poor economic health. Our model suggests that these areas could experience net job loss, with their employment bases shrinking by 3 percent.”
Umm, the report the rest of Southside and Southwest Virginia — absent those counties listed above — in the “distressed Americana” category.
Now, none of this should come as a surprise to anyone — these are all facts and trends we’ve seen before. On the other hand, a report from a respected business with no particular stake in this region that contains such stark warnings should probably be taken seriously. The report repeatedly says workers need more education to fit into the new economy but also warns that solution works better in metro areas than rural ones: “For rural counties, the road is tougher. Many of these places do not have the vibrancy, economic activity, or inflows of investment or people to create new jobs. No amount of workforce retraining can solve the bigger challenge of lack of economic activity.”
So what happens when a fourth of the workers in a rural county get “displaced” by automation and there are no jobs for those workers to fill? The report doesn’t say, but we can’t imagine it’s anything good.
