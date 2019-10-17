Anyone who has seen Star Wars or Indiana Jones, knows the incredible excitement that producer George Lucas can pack into a movie.
But, it’s doubtful that Lucas would have made anything at all of his life, had he not first given up his old dreams. During his teenage years, a lot of people considered him a loser who was going nowhere in life. He never applied himself in school and dreamed only about racing cars. But, his dreams all ended just a few days before his graduation.
While driving home in his Fiat, he prepared for a left turn by glancing in his rearview mirror. But, as he started the turn, he heard the sound of another car, a blowing horn and the impact of a speeding Chevy crunching into the driver side of his car. It should have killed him.
After flipping multiple times, his car wrapped around an oak tree. The impact was so great that it actually moved the entire tree a couple feet. Miraculously, George survived, but during the Fiat’s third flip, his regulation racing set belt snapped, throwing him out of the open top and onto the ground.
He was close to death, but recovered slowly over two weeks in the hospital and months of physical therapy. His Fiat didn’t survive, ending up in the junkyard.
After the accident, George Lucas was a changed person. He decided there must be some reason he survived, and set his mind to get his act together and make something out of his life. He left his racing dreams behind and decided to go to college. There he developed an interest in literature and writing. And instead of driving race cars, he began filming them.
Today, he’s glad for his decision to let his old life and dreams die so that he could go in a new direction. But, without giving up his old life, he would have never found his niche in the film industry, and no one would have ever seen Star Wars.
The reason that many people are unwilling to totally give their lives to Christ is because their afraid of what they will have to give up, so they hold on to their old lives and miss out on living the life that they never dreamed possible.
In the New Testament of the Bible, Philippians 2 teaches us, that there is no equal to the Lordship of Jesus. Therefore, it is the example of Jesus that should determine how we live until the Day He returns. Philippians 2:9-11, “Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
The Lordship of Jesus demands full control of your life. Jesus’ earliest followers were willing to set aside their own hopes and dreams to embrace God’s hopes and dreams. Are you willing to do the same thing? Legendary basketball coach Pat Riley once said, “There are only two options regarding commitment: you’re either in or out. There’s no such thing as life in-between.”
I think Jesus teaches the same thing. So, are you in or out? What do you need to give Jesus FULL control of? Time, talents, finances, personal desires or plans?
Aldous Huxley, a well know critic of Christianity once stated, “I had motives for not wanting the world to have meaning...For myself, no doubt, for most of my contemporaries, the philosophy of meaninglessness was essentially an instrument of liberation from...a certain system of morality because it interfered with our sexual freedom.”
Little Johnny was in a kindergarten class, where there was another boy who wasn’t listening to the teacher. The teacher said to the boy, “Since you don’t want to listen, you sit at that table by yourself.” After a few minutes, Johnny raised his hand and said, “I don’t want to listen either. Can I sit with him?”
The heart of the matter, is that sometimes we just don’t want to listen. We’re unwilling to give Jesus full control of our lives.
Once we have decided to surrender all to Jesus, the Lordship of Jesus will demand sacrifice. Luke 9:23, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.” What rights, preferences or privileges do you need to sacrifice?
Peter Drucker once said, “The problem in my life and other people’s lives is not the absence of knowing what to do, but the absence of doing it.”
I admit that this is sometimes my struggle as well. How about you?
